Carlyle Group Fills Information Gap Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

In the midst of a U.S. government shutdown, the Carlyle Group has supplied crucial economic data, revealing lower-than-expected job growth figures for September. According to Carlyle, only 17,000 jobs were added, contrary to the anticipated 54,000, offering an essential alternative to stalled official reports.

The firm's data, derived from its portfolio of companies and real estate, also indicates a 2.7% annual GDP growth rate, a notable 3.8% drop in energy prices, and a 3.3% increase in service prices, excluding shelter. With the absence of governmental statistics, private firms like Carlyle are becoming pivotal in furnishing economic insights to investors.

As the shutdown stretches into its seventh day with no resolution in sight, Carlyle stands out by offering timely economic intelligence, as emphasized by Jason Thomas, the head of global research and investment strategy at Carlyle. Their extensive datasets assist both policymakers and investors in navigating the current economic climate.

