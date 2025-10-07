Left Menu

Carlyle Group Fills Information Gap Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

Amid a prolonged government shutdown in the U.S., Carlyle Group has stepped in to provide critical economic data. The investment firm's insights reveal lower job growth in September, a decrease in energy prices, and an increase in service prices, positioning Carlyle as an alternative source for real-time economic intelligence.

07-10-2025
In the midst of a U.S. government shutdown, the Carlyle Group has supplied crucial economic data, revealing lower-than-expected job growth figures for September. According to Carlyle, only 17,000 jobs were added, contrary to the anticipated 54,000, offering an essential alternative to stalled official reports.

The firm's data, derived from its portfolio of companies and real estate, also indicates a 2.7% annual GDP growth rate, a notable 3.8% drop in energy prices, and a 3.3% increase in service prices, excluding shelter. With the absence of governmental statistics, private firms like Carlyle are becoming pivotal in furnishing economic insights to investors.

As the shutdown stretches into its seventh day with no resolution in sight, Carlyle stands out by offering timely economic intelligence, as emphasized by Jason Thomas, the head of global research and investment strategy at Carlyle. Their extensive datasets assist both policymakers and investors in navigating the current economic climate.

