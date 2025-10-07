Airbus Triumphs: The A320 Overtakes Boeing's Record

In a landmark achievement for Europe's Airbus, the A320 series overtook Boeing's 737 to become the most-delivered jetliner, hitting a milestone of 12,260 units delivered as of Tuesday. This pivotal moment reflects decades of fierce competition and innovation in the aviation sector, with Airbus edging ahead after 40 years.

The remarkable success of the A320 series, particularly in recent years, can be attributed to a surge in demand driven by economic growth in Asia. The introduction of riveting features like fly-by-wire computer controls, once met with resistance, became a defining attribute.

Airbus's strategic vision has shifted the balance in its favor, cementing its position as a leading planemaker. Despite its success, the Western duopoly now faces emerging competition from China and other global players, while Boeing contemplates future innovations amid current market challenges.