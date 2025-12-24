Left Menu

New Skies Ahead: Emerging Airlines Set to Transform Indian Aviation Landscape

Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, along with Shankh Air, are poised to enter India's rapidly expanding aviation market. The government's initiative aims to diversify the industry, currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India. New entrants seek to enhance competition and improve regional connectivity.

Two new airlines are set to soar high as Al Hind Air and FlyExpress receive their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry. These carriers, along with Shankh Air, aim to establish themselves in 2026, contributing to India's booming aviation sector.

The civil aviation ministry is actively pursuing a diversification strategy in an industry where IndiGo and Air India Group dominate with over 90% of the market share. Recent operational disruptions at IndiGo have amplified concerns over this duopoly in the country's rapidly growing aviation market.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed optimism about meeting emerging airline teams, underscoring the ministry's commitment to fostering more operators in Indian skies. This effort aligns with schemes like UDAN, enhancing regional connectivity through smaller carriers in the domestic market.

