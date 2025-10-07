Unlocking UAE: A New Frontier for Indian Businesses

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is set to host business-to-business meetings in the UAE on October 10 and 11. These meetings aim to expand Indian companies' international reach, focusing on the UAE's strategic advantages as a global business hub.

The event will spotlight the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), known for its dynamic and investor-friendly environment. Indian businesses will have direct access to SAIF Zone representatives to explore potential investments and operational support in the region.

Participants will also learn to leverage the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which provides duty-free access to a vast majority of Indian goods, significantly boosting India's market reach into Africa, Europe, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)