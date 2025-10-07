Left Menu

Unlocking UAE: A New Frontier for Indian Businesses

FICCI hosts B2B meetings in the UAE to boost Indian business expansion internationally, highlighting the strategic advantages of the UAE as a hub. Special attention is given to Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, with opportunities to engage directly with representatives and explore investment prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:42 IST
Unlocking UAE: A New Frontier for Indian Businesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is set to host business-to-business meetings in the UAE on October 10 and 11. These meetings aim to expand Indian companies' international reach, focusing on the UAE's strategic advantages as a global business hub.

The event will spotlight the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), known for its dynamic and investor-friendly environment. Indian businesses will have direct access to SAIF Zone representatives to explore potential investments and operational support in the region.

Participants will also learn to leverage the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which provides duty-free access to a vast majority of Indian goods, significantly boosting India's market reach into Africa, Europe, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

 India
2
Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

 India
3
Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

 Global
4
Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025