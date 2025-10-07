Left Menu

Global Trade Forecast Slump: WTO Revises 2026 Predictions Amid U.S. Tariffs

The WTO has reduced its 2026 forecast for global trade volume growth to 0.5% due to the delayed impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Nonetheless, trade systems showed resilience in 2025, bolstered by a spike in imports and AI-related goods trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:45 IST
Global Trade Forecast Slump: WTO Revises 2026 Predictions Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has dramatically adjusted its forecast for global merchandise trade volume growth in 2026, reducing it to a mere 0.5%. This downgrade comes amid the expected prolonged effects of tariffs instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The previous forecast, from August, had estimated 1.8% growth, highlighting the extent of the revision.

Despite the grim outlook for next year, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala conveyed some optimism, noting that the world trading system is demonstrating resilience. In 2025, global trade volume growth is projected to improve to 2.4%, up from an earlier estimate of 0.9%, largely due to increased U.S. imports ahead of tariff hikes and a boom in AI-related goods.

Trump's tariffs, introduced since January, have unsettled global markets, causing uncertainty across economies. Amid these changes, the WTO predicts slower growth across regions in 2026. Nonetheless, trade in AI-linked goods, spurred a significant portion of 2025's trade growth, with Asia performing particularly well in exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

 India
2
Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

 India
3
Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

 Global
4
Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025