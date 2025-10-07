Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales
Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors company, faced a 17% decline in sales for Q2 ending September 30, partly due to a cyber attack which paused production. Retail sales hit 85,495 units, while dealer dispatches fell to 66,165 units. Production resumes following strategic priorities.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a 17% decrease in retail sales for the second quarter ending September 30, citing a production halt following a cyber attack.
The automaker revealed that retail sales for the July-September period reached 85,495 units, a drop from the previous year's comparable quarter.
A statement noted a challenging quarter due to production halts, legacy model wind downs, and new US tariffs, with plans to restart production.
