Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a 17% decrease in retail sales for the second quarter ending September 30, citing a production halt following a cyber attack.

The automaker revealed that retail sales for the July-September period reached 85,495 units, a drop from the previous year's comparable quarter.

A statement noted a challenging quarter due to production halts, legacy model wind downs, and new US tariffs, with plans to restart production.

(With inputs from agencies.)