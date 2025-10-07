Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors company, faced a 17% decline in sales for Q2 ending September 30, partly due to a cyber attack which paused production. Retail sales hit 85,495 units, while dealer dispatches fell to 66,165 units. Production resumes following strategic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:34 IST
Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a 17% decrease in retail sales for the second quarter ending September 30, citing a production halt following a cyber attack.

The automaker revealed that retail sales for the July-September period reached 85,495 units, a drop from the previous year's comparable quarter.

A statement noted a challenging quarter due to production halts, legacy model wind downs, and new US tariffs, with plans to restart production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
2
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
3
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
4
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025