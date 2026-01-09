Iran's Unrest: Protests, Power Struggles, and International Consequences

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning on Friday of potential crackdowns against protesters, intensifying a standoff with the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, who had voiced support for the demonstrators. Khamenei criticized Trump, accusing him of having "hands stained with the blood of Iranians."

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian state media branded protesters as "terrorists," and there were reports of casualties although specifics were scarce due to a nationwide internet and communication blackout. The protests, which began as a response to Iran's struggling economy, have grown into the largest challenge to the regime in recent years.

Former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's calls for nationwide protests further fueled the unrest. Despite the communication blackout, videos suggested widespread demonstrations, with chants supporting the former Shah. The unrest highlights the widespread dissatisfaction with Iran's theocratic government, as thousands took to the streets despite the risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)