Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges swift execution of development projects using constituency development funds (CDF) and reviews financial reforms in Jammu and Kashmir. He stresses close MLA coordination, budget adherence, revenue enhancement, and the need for timely project execution to ensure economic progress across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:51 IST
In a strategic move to boost development in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed officials to expedite projects under the constituency development fund (CDF). During a review meeting, Abdullah called for the immediate administrative approval and upload of CDF works to the BEAMS portal.

He emphasized strengthening ties with MLAs to facilitate rapid execution of projects and maximize budget efficiency. Abdullah also highlighted the importance of increased revenue realization while curtailing unnecessary expenditure, demanding efficient fund utilization across various schemes.

The Chief Minister, alongside key ministers and officials, assessed the progress of the ongoing CAPEX budget and CDF projects for the 2025-26 fiscal year. He insisted on fortnightly reviews by ministers and highlighted the urgent need for completing infrastructure updates, including road improvements and administrative reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

