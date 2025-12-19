Left Menu

Rajasthan MLAs Under Scrutiny in Sting Operation Commission Scandal

The Rajasthan Assembly's ethics committee evaluated three MLAs, involved in a sting operation accusing them of demanding commissions for disbursing MLALAD funds. The legislators have sought additional time to submit their case. A high-level probe is also ongoing, and related accounts have been frozen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:25 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly's ethics committee convened on Friday to deliberate on the alleged misconduct of three legislators caught in a sting operation seeking commissions for releasing MLA Local Area Development funds. The accused MLAs requested more time to compile their responses, officials reported.

According to Committee Chairman Kailash Verma, the legislators—BJP's Revant Ram Danga, Congress's Anita Jatav, and Independent Ritu Banawat—presented their versions of events, offered some supporting documents, and were granted additional time to provide further information. Danga asked for 15 days, Banawat 10 days, and Jatav seven days.

A separate notice was also issued to the journalist responsible for the sting, who will appear before the committee. This action comes in the wake of allegations by a news outlet claiming the MLAs demanded commission for clearing MLALAD funds. A high-level investigation led by the chief vigilance commissioner is underway, resulting in the freezing of the legislators' related accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

