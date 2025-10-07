Left Menu

Britain's Motor Finance Industry to Face Bill for Unfair Car Loans

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that Britain's motor finance industry could owe between 8.2 billion and 9.7 billion pounds to compensate consumers for unfair car loans. This estimate is less than previously feared by the sector. The FCA plans to compensate eligible consumers who signed unfair loans between 2007 and 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:09 IST
Britain's Motor Finance Industry to Face Bill for Unfair Car Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has disclosed plans for Britain's motor finance industry to compensate consumers with unfair car loans, amounting to an estimated 8.2 billion to 9.7 billion pounds.

FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi remarked on the necessity for fair compensation, highlighting past non-compliance within the sector. Under the new scheme, individuals who were part of the 14.2 million unfair motor loans signed between 2007 and 2024 could receive an average compensation of 700 pounds.

The discovery of discretionary commission agreements (DCAs) that allowed dealers to earn fees by increasing loan interest rates has been a significant factor. Despite the FCA's previous higher compensation estimates, this scandal remains costly for banks, with potential claims already prompting lenders to reserve over 2 billion pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
2
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
3
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
4
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025