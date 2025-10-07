Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident in Maharashtra: Passenger Pushed to Death

A 25-year-old man died after being allegedly pushed off a moving train by another passenger near Karjat station in Maharashtra. The deceased, Vinod Kamble, suffered fatal injuries as a result. The accused, Mangesh Ramdas Dasore, was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force and is currently under investigation.

Updated: 07-10-2025 23:39 IST
In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, a 25-year-old passenger was allegedly pushed off an express train by another traveler near Karjat station in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 4.23 am, claiming the life of Pune resident Vinod Kamble.

The accused, identified as Mangesh Ramdas Dasore, reportedly pushed Kamble from the crowded general coach of the Konark Express. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Kamble suffered severe injuries when he fell from the moving train and was later declared dead at Karjat's General Hospital.

An investigation into the incident has begun. The alleged attacker, Dasore, was detained by the RPF after a complaint from Kamble's friend, Ganesh Shahaji Devkar, and handed over to the Government Railway Police at Thane station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

