Explosive Incident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway as LPG Truck Catches Fire
A devastating fire erupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway after a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another vehicle. The collision led to multiple explosions, causing widespread disruption. Authorities, including the Chief Minister, have been mobilized to assess the situation. Previous incidents highlight recurring safety concerns on this highway.
- Country:
- India
A severe incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when a truck loaded with LPG cylinders caught fire after colliding with another truck, police reported.
The impact caused a series of explosions as the cylinders ignited, affecting nearby vehicles and creating a spectacle of flames that could be seen and heard from miles away.
Authorities including police officers, fire brigades, and government officials, have arrived at the scene near Dudu, where traffic remains halted. The Chief Minister has taken swift action by dispatching key personnel to manage the emergency. This marks a troubling reminder of a similar incident last year that resulted in significant loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fiery Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Alarm
Kentucky Lawsuit Targets Roblox: A Digital Playground Under Fire
Fiery Disaster: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
Fiery Highway Havoc: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Route
Tragedy at SMS Hospital: Fire Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation