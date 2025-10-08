Toyota Ventures into Aerial Support with Drone System for Unpaved Roads

Toyota Motor is taking a leap into aerial technology with its announcement of a new drone system. The Japanese automotive giant disclosed on Tuesday its plans to develop drones to support vehicle operations on unpaved roads and trails.

The project aims to enhance situational awareness in challenging terrains, according to a filing with the Federal Aviation Administration. The drone system will offer drivers a comprehensive view of their surroundings, thus boosting safety and operational efficiency.

Toyota's letter stated that by enabling views of local environments, including potential hazards, drivers can plan safer routes, significantly improving the management of vehicle operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)