AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Landmark First: Successfully Conducting Liver Transplant

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made medical history by successfully performing its first liver transplant, an official reported on Wednesday. The groundbreaking surgery was carried out on a 37-year-old resident of the Puri district.

Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas confirmed that the procedure was conducted on December 20 by a skilled team of doctors. The recipient is currently in good health, showcasing the operation's success.

In an act of pure altruism, the recipient's younger brother voluntarily donated a portion of his liver. The 30-year-old donor has also made a smooth recovery and was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. The surgery was meticulously led by Dr. Brahmadatta Pattanaik and involved over 50 medical professionals working tirelessly for 14 hours.