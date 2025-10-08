Chaos in the Skies: U.S. Airports Hampered by Staffing Woes Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. airports are experiencing significant delays for a second consecutive day amid air traffic control staffing shortages, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday. As the government shutdown stretches into its seventh day, over 3,000 flights have been delayed, affecting major airports such as Houston, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago O'Hare, and Newark.

The FAA has reduced the number of arriving flights per hour at Chicago O'Hare due to staffing issues, resulting in average delays of 41 minutes. Newark faces 30-minute delays for incoming flights, and Washington Reagan may see additional slowdowns. Nashville's air traffic control anticipates severe staff shortages, potentially leading to curtailed operations, with Memphis Center poised to assume control.

Political tensions are exacerbating the situation. The White House blames Democrats for the slowdown, while California Governor Gavin Newsom points at President Trump. Despite the shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers must work without pay, receiving partial paychecks on October 14. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited increased sick leave and a 50% staffing reduction as contributing factors to the delays, urging safety over speed by slowing air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)