The Complex Dance of India, Russian Oil, and Global Politics

India's purchase of Russian oil is not crucial to its economy and is diversifying its energy sources, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Despite US tariffs, India maintains strategic procurement based on national interest. The US emphasizes global pressure to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:33 IST
India's imports of Russian oil do not form a cornerstone of its economy, as stated by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. He highlighted that while India has strengthened its relationships with Russia recently, it has started diversifying its energy imports beyond Russian oil.

Greer clarified that the United States does not mandate whom sovereign nations like India can trade with. However, former President Donald Trump had imposed hefty tariffs on India, accusing it of supporting Russia's war efforts against Ukraine through its oil purchases.

Greer stressed the significance of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for international pressure on Russia. He noted ongoing dialogues with India, emphasizing the importance of re-establishing stability to foster different trade conversations regarding Russian oil.

