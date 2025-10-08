Honda India's Profit Surge: A Milestone Year with Strategic Ambitions

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the Indian subsidiary of Honda Motor Co, reported a substantial profit increase of 37.77% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The profit, amounting to Rs 3,726.8 crore, is the highest in five years, according to Tofler.

The company's operating revenue rose by 22.83% to Rs 39,237.6 crore. Honda has set a target of capturing a 30% share of the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030, aiming to contribute significantly to global sales.

Though comments from the company were unavailable, retail sales figures indicated HMSI as the second-largest player in India, trailing behind Hero MotoCorp.

(With inputs from agencies.)