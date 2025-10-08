Left Menu

AI Valuations Soar: BoE Warns of Market Correction Risks

The Bank of England warns of potential global financial instability due to investor concerns over artificial intelligence and the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence. The BoE noted high valuations in U.S. stock markets and vulnerabilities in government bonds, suggesting increased risks of a market downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:27 IST
AI Valuations Soar: BoE Warns of Market Correction Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England has issued a stark warning about the potential for a global financial downturn, driven by investor concerns over artificial intelligence and the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve. With share valuations on U.S. stock markets reaching levels reminiscent of the dotcom boom, the risk of a market correction is palpable.

According to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, the threat of an AI-related market slump poses a 'material' risk to Britain's financial system. A loss of credibility in the Federal Reserve could lead to sharp repricing of U.S. assets, impacting global markets.

While domestic financial stability risks in the UK remain relatively unchanged, the BoE highlighted concerns about cyberattacks and geopolitical factors. Despite these challenges, the S&P 500 continues to rise, reflecting ongoing optimism in the U.S. tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025