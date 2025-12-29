Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Drop Amid Speculation Easing and Holiday Trade

Eurozone government bond yields fell, with Germany's Bund yield at its lowest in three weeks amid eased ECB rate hike speculation. Despite progress in Ukraine talks, bond impact was minimal. Investors eye the Netherlands' pension transition, adding pressure to long-term bonds already facing reduced demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:31 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Drop Amid Speculation Easing and Holiday Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Monday trade affected by the holiday season, eurozone government bond yields experienced a decline, with Germany's Bund yield hitting a three-week low. This drop mirrors U.S. Treasury yields' fall seen on Friday when much of Europe was closed. The easing of speculation over European Central Bank rate hikes has contributed to decreasing borrowing costs across the bloc.

The bond market witnessed Isabel Schnabel, a prominent ECB hawk, express expectations of no rate increase in the foreseeable future. Germany's 10-year Bund closed at 2.827%, falling from its recent nine-month high. Yields across the eurozone were similarly affected, shedding around 4-5 basis points as their prices increased amid furtive Ukraine peace progress and a resultant dip in European defense shares.

Meanwhile, developments in Ukraine peace talks were noted, with President Donald Trump commenting on advancements with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Investors remain vigilant over upcoming changes in the Netherlands' occupational pension system, the EU's largest, transitioning from January 1. This shift could potentially escalate demand pressures on long-term government bonds, already strained by reduced interest from central banks and large pension funds, contrasting with the declining U.S. Treasury yields due to anticipated Federal Reserve cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

 India
2
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
3
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
4
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025