Vande Bharat Train Connects Kerala to Tech Hub Bengaluru

The Indian Central Government has announced the approval of a new Vande Bharat train service connecting Ernakulam to Bengaluru. This announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through a Facebook post.

The new train service is highly anticipated and is expected to commence by mid-November. Chandrasekhar pointed out the significant number of Keralites employed in Bengaluru's IT sector, highlighting the ongoing demand for better rail connectivity between Kerala and Bengaluru.

Chandrasekhar thanked the central authorities for their swift decision, noting that he had raised the connectivity issue with the railway minister just a month earlier. He emphasized that this development will greatly benefit travelers and contributes to Kerala's overall progress.