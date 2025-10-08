Left Menu

Vande Bharat Train Connects Kerala to Tech Hub Bengaluru

The Indian Central Government has approved a new Vande Bharat train service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru, aiming to meet the longstanding demand for improved connectivity for Keralites working in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The service is expected to launch by mid-November, offering significant relief to travelers.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Central Government has announced the approval of a new Vande Bharat train service connecting Ernakulam to Bengaluru. This announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through a Facebook post.

The new train service is highly anticipated and is expected to commence by mid-November. Chandrasekhar pointed out the significant number of Keralites employed in Bengaluru's IT sector, highlighting the ongoing demand for better rail connectivity between Kerala and Bengaluru.

Chandrasekhar thanked the central authorities for their swift decision, noting that he had raised the connectivity issue with the railway minister just a month earlier. He emphasized that this development will greatly benefit travelers and contributes to Kerala's overall progress.

