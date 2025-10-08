Left Menu

Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut

Zelio E-Mobility, a manufacturer of electric two- and three-wheelers, saw its shares increase by nearly 20% in debut trade, closing at Rs 162.60. The company's IPO, with a price band of Rs 128-136, was oversubscribed 1.50 times. Funds will support new manufacturing and R&D expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:10 IST
Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust market debut, shares of Zelio E-Mobility surged nearly 20% above their issue price, closing at Rs 162.60. The stock began trading at Rs 154.90, a 13.8% premium over the initial Rs 136 issue on the BSE's SME platform.

The electric vehicle manufacturer experienced a strong response, with 21.87 lakh shares exchanging hands on the launch day and an end-of-day market valuation pegged at Rs 343.90 crore.

Zelio's IPO was subscribed 1.50 times and aims to channel fresh funds towards debt repayment, setting up a new production facility, boosting working capital, and general corporate needs. The company, founded in Haryana in 2021, markets its vehicles under the 'Zelio' and 'Tanga' brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

 United States
2
Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

 Global
3
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
4
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025