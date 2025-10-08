Left Menu

Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) urges the European Union to adjust its CO2 reduction targets for vehicles, advocating longer compliance periods and a greater role for hybrid systems. The move responds to external pressures such as U.S. tariffs and China's dominance in electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) has called for the European Union to relax its CO2 emission targets for cars, vans, and trucks. They suggest extending compliance periods and emphasizing hybrid vehicles and alternative fuels, as pressure mounts from rising U.S. tariffs and China's strong electric vehicle market.

ACEA presented these proposals to the European Commission ahead of the scheduled year-end review of current emission targets. Current standards, aiming for a 100% reduction in new car emissions by 2035, are deemed unrealistic. Automakers face challenges, including insufficient charging infrastructure and fluctuating consumer demand.

ACEA argues for adjustments in meeting these targets, proposing leniency for small electric vehicles and a significant role for plug-in hybrids. They counter claims of potential loopholes by asserting that flexibility will bolster economic stability without undermining the shift to electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

