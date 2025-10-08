Left Menu

GST Reforms: A Step Towards Boosting Consumer Demand

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reports short-term market adjustments following new GST slab implementations. Despite short-term impacts on growth and profitability, GCPL posits that recent GST reforms are a positive step for consumer demand. Godrej expects its Standalone business to experience mid-single digit growth, alongside benefits in its Home and Personal Care sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:31 IST
GST Reforms: A Step Towards Boosting Consumer Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has noted that new GST slab implementations have led to short-term adjustments in the domestic market, impacting trade dynamics. The company projects a 'low-single digit' volume growth for the September quarter.

These GST rate reductions have prompted distributors and retailers to emphasize liquidating existing stocks, as stated in GCPL's quarterly updates. This shift has delayed new orders and curtailed consumer purchases, posing challenges to growth and profitability.

Nonetheless, GCPL, a prominent FMCG player with brands like Cinthol and Good Knight, views the GST reforms as a positive move towards bolstering consumer demand. This renewed consumer confidence is projected to support structural growth in upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

 United States
2
Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

 Global
3
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
4
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025