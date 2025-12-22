High Seas Tensions: US Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked to Venezuela

The US Coast Guard is increasing its pursuit of sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea, aiming at vessels linked to the Venezuelan government amid escalating tensions from the Trump administration. Officials confirmed the pursuit involved a vessel under a judicial seizure order, described as part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion efforts.

This latest maneuver comes after the US seized a Panama-flagged tanker part of the so-called Venezuelan shadow fleet allegedly trafficking stolen oil. The vessel, named 'Centuries,' was seized in a predawn raid, as the US administration strengthens its stance on preventing sanctioned cargo transport connected to Venezuela.

President Trump has reiterated his commitment to enforcing harsh measures against Venezuela, urging the need for Venezuela to return assets to US oil companies while extending his pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro. Trump's orders include targeted strikes against alleged drug smuggling operations, raising concerns over the militaristic approach.