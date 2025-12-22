Left Menu

High Seas Tensions: US Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked to Venezuela

The US Coast Guard is intensifying its pursuit of sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean suspected of aiding Venezuela in illegal sanctions evasion. This follows US-led seizures of vessels believed to be part of a shadow fleet trafficking oil. President Trump is pressuring Venezuela with threats of maritime blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:09 IST
High Seas Tensions: US Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked to Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Coast Guard is increasing its pursuit of sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea, aiming at vessels linked to the Venezuelan government amid escalating tensions from the Trump administration. Officials confirmed the pursuit involved a vessel under a judicial seizure order, described as part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion efforts.

This latest maneuver comes after the US seized a Panama-flagged tanker part of the so-called Venezuelan shadow fleet allegedly trafficking stolen oil. The vessel, named 'Centuries,' was seized in a predawn raid, as the US administration strengthens its stance on preventing sanctioned cargo transport connected to Venezuela.

President Trump has reiterated his commitment to enforcing harsh measures against Venezuela, urging the need for Venezuela to return assets to US oil companies while extending his pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro. Trump's orders include targeted strikes against alleged drug smuggling operations, raising concerns over the militaristic approach.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025