Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

Assam took a significant leap in modernizing its transportation infrastructure as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an automated vehicle testing station in the Dibrugarh district on Wednesday. This initiative aims to streamline vehicle inspection processes, making them more efficient and user-friendly.

The automated station, set up in partnership with Applus ITEUVE India Pvt Ltd, can test up to ten vehicles per hour. It serves key districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji, promising faster and more cost-effective vehicle fitness testing without the need for manual intervention.

This development is part of a broader strategy that includes recent openings of similar centers in Biswanath and Jorhat, with additional facilities planned for Barpeta, Mangaldoi, and Badarpur. These centers will eliminate the need for vehicle owners to visit District Transport Offices, thereby simplifying the process of obtaining fitness certificates and driving licenses.

