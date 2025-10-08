Mumbai's Underground Metro Milestone: The Aqua Line Inaugurated

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, a long-awaited infrastructure project for the city. Stretching 10.99 kilometers between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, this phase marks the completion of Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor.

Known as the Aqua Line, the 33.5-kilometer stretch will open for passenger services on October 9th, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The Prime Minister also virtually opened the Navi Mumbai International Airport, highlighting both projects as transformative for Mumbai's travel and connectivity landscape.

The MMRC celebrated the occasion with decorated stations and a livestream of the ceremony, although it provided limited information about the inauguration to the media. Services on the Aqua Line will commence in both directions from 5:55 am and conclude with the last departure at 10:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)