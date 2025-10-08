India's Telecom Future: NCA and GSMA Unite for Digital Transformation

In a groundbreaking development for India's telecom sector, the National Communications Academy (NCA) has joined forces with the GSM Association (GSMA) via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked at the India Mobile Congress. The agreement, presided over by Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, marks a strategic step in digital transformation efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Atul Sinha, Director General of National Communication Academy-Technology, stated that the partnership is set to revolutionize telecom policy and research cooperation. He emphasized GSMA's global leadership in policy and innovation, highlighting the initiative to advance capacity building and technological exposure, focusing on IoT, AI, and quantum communication.

Marking its inaugural international partnership, the NCA views this MoU not merely as a formal agreement but as a strategic alignment poised to enhance global thinking in India's telecom industry. This collaboration will modernize training modules while introducing pioneering subjects like cybersecurity and 5G governance, thereby empowering policymakers and innovators to adopt global best practices.

