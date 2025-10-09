Real Estate Mogul Hiranandani Applauds Maharashtra's Ambitious Housing Vision

Niranjan Hiranandani, a prominent figure in real estate, has expressed his admiration for the Maharashtra government's ambitious housing sector plan aimed at slum eradication and infrastructure development. In an exclusive with ANI, Hiranandani reiterated that achieving 'housing for all' is attainable.

He confidently stated, "There's no shortage of funds in the country. We can eliminate Mumbai's slums." Citing recent developments, he remarked on the addition of over 300 kilometers of metro rail in the past two years, contrary to the 65-year-old suburban rail system. Upcoming infrastructure projects like a second airport and cross-harbour bridge reflect the state's proactive approach.

Addressing criticism around the Dharavi redevelopment, Hiranandani voiced his support for Gautam Adani, underscoring the importance of wealth creators like Adani for competitive growth. He noted, "India needs 40 Adanis." He dismissed critiques as envy towards successful individuals, emphasizing the hard work behind their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)