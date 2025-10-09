Gen Z Drives Surge in Travel Bookings Amid Evolving Vacation Trends

In a report released by Fliggy, a leading travel services platform, insights into travel patterns during China's recent National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays signal a robust demand, primarily driven by younger demographics. Gen Z travelers contributed significantly to a 14.6% year-on-year rise in average order values for holiday activities.

The holiday period highlighted a shift towards multi-destination travel, with a 5% increase in transportation service bookings per person. Overall, travelers journeyed to over 180 countries, reflecting a 4.6% surge in hotel and tour package bookings compared to the previous year. Fliggy's AI travel assistant, AskMe, experienced heightened popularity, especially its AI audio guide feature reaching peak usage on October 3rd.

Travel data from Fliggy shows Gen Z and college students at the forefront, with post-95s representing a quarter of bookings. International travel among college students surged by 110%, culminating in a 31% boost in booking values. Shanghai, Beijing, and emerging domestic destinations witnessed significant interest, while there was an evident shift towards more adventurous activities globally, with a 60% rise in rental car bookings due to changes in policy and preferences for self-drive vacations.

