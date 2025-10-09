Left Menu

Maharashtra App-Based Taxi Strike Spotlighting Gig Worker Demands

App-based taxis and auto rickshaws in Maharashtra conducted a one-day strike to demand fare increases and worker rights. Despite the strike, users experienced minimal disruption. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, leading the strike, has called for fare standardization, additional driver benefits, and legislative action for gig workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Maharashtra saw a significant strike by app-based taxi and auto rickshaw drivers, aiming to push for higher fares and improved worker conditions. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, the union responsible, insisted on fare rationalization, capping permits, and legislation for gig workers, according to their president, Dr. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar.

The strike seemed to have minimal impact on commuters, with many passengers reporting no inconvenience. Nonetheless, pivotal locations like the Mumbai airport parking were notably empty. The call for a halt was further amplified by the union's recent protest activities, demonstrating against perceived inaction from the Maharashtra Transport Minister.

The state's Assistant Transport Commissioner had earlier instructed ride-sharing giants to align their fares with traditional cabs. This directive stands until specific rates for app-based services are established, permitting dynamic pricing based on demand fluctuations. The strike underscores ongoing tensions within the transport sector, particularly regarding gig worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

