Left Menu

BRS Challenges Bus Fare Hike with 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest

The BRS organized a protest in Hyderabad against recent bus fare hikes. Leaders, including K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, met TSRTC officials to demand a rollback. They accused the ruling Congress of trying to privatize the transport corporation, claiming police attempts to suppress the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:33 IST
BRS Challenges Bus Fare Hike with 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a 'chalo bus bhavan' protest in Hyderabad on Thursday to oppose the recent increase in bus fares. The BRS, led by working president K T Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, presented their demands to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's (TSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Y Nagi Reddy, at Bus Bhavan.

The TSRTC has raised fares in Hyderabad by Rs 5 to Rs 10, depending on the distance, effective October 13. As part of the demonstration, Rama Rao and Harish Rao rode on RTC buses to Bus Bhavan, alleging that the ruling Congress intends to privatize the transport corporation. "Our fight will continue until the hike in bus fares is rolled back," remarked Rama Rao to reporters.

BRS also reported that its leaders, including Rama Rao and Harish Rao, were placed under 'house arrest' on the day of the protest, as they accused the Congress government of deploying police to impede their protest. The party noted that many leaders and supporters were obstructed by law enforcement from joining the protest.

TRENDING

1
SMVDSB CEO Felicitates Para Archery Champions for Global Success

SMVDSB CEO Felicitates Para Archery Champions for Global Success

 India
2
Crackdown in Kashmir: Wealth of Deputy District Officer Under Scrutiny

Crackdown in Kashmir: Wealth of Deputy District Officer Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up in Jammu and Kashmir

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
India's Legal Commitment: Safeguarding Security and Promoting Global Stability

India's Legal Commitment: Safeguarding Security and Promoting Global Stabili...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025