BRS Challenges Bus Fare Hike with 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' Protest

The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a 'chalo bus bhavan' protest in Hyderabad on Thursday to oppose the recent increase in bus fares. The BRS, led by working president K T Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, presented their demands to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's (TSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Y Nagi Reddy, at Bus Bhavan.

The TSRTC has raised fares in Hyderabad by Rs 5 to Rs 10, depending on the distance, effective October 13. As part of the demonstration, Rama Rao and Harish Rao rode on RTC buses to Bus Bhavan, alleging that the ruling Congress intends to privatize the transport corporation. "Our fight will continue until the hike in bus fares is rolled back," remarked Rama Rao to reporters.

BRS also reported that its leaders, including Rama Rao and Harish Rao, were placed under 'house arrest' on the day of the protest, as they accused the Congress government of deploying police to impede their protest. The party noted that many leaders and supporters were obstructed by law enforcement from joining the protest.