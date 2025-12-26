Left Menu

Fulfill poll promises, not personal vendettas: BRS leader K T Rama Rao to CM Revanth Reddy

BRS leader K T Rama Rao said on Friday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his recent pledge to end K Chandrasekhar Raos family out of power, challenging the CM to take a vow instead to fulfill his poll promises.Speaking at an event at the BRS office here, Rama Rao took exception to the abuses and the language used by the Chief Minister.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:25 IST
Fulfill poll promises, not personal vendettas: BRS leader K T Rama Rao to CM Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

BRS leader K T Rama Rao said on Friday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his recent pledge to end K Chandrasekhar Rao's family out of power, challenging the CM to take a vow instead to fulfill his poll promises.

Speaking at an event at the BRS office here, Rama Rao took exception to the ''abuses and the language'' used by the Chief Minister. He slammed the CM's choice of words and said it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister.

''You (Revanth Reddy) took a vow to prevent KCR from coming to power. If you have so much talent, take a vow to implement the one tola gold scheme for poor women from January 1 (2026),'' said Rama Rao, son of KCR.

Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide one tola gold to poor women.

This latest spat follows a December 24 exchange where CM Revanth Reddy swore to prevent the BRS from returning to power after KCR reportedly threatened to ''skin'' the current Congress government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025