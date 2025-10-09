India's Manufacturing Boom: A Glimpse into 2026 Growth Trends
India's manufacturing sector is experiencing robust growth, with most manufacturers reporting stable or increased production levels. Domestic demand and investment outlook are positive, although rising production costs pose a challenge. Despite geopolitical and operational hurdles, manufacturers remain optimistic about future expansion and export potential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
India's manufacturing sector is witnessing significant growth with 87% of manufacturers reporting stable or higher production levels for the September quarter, according to a Ficci survey.
Optimism in domestic demand is strong, with 83% of respondents expecting increased orders following GST rate cuts. However, production costs remain high due to escalating raw material and labor expenses.
A positive investment outlook remains, despite operational and geopolitical challenges, as manufacturers plan expansions amid sufficient funding availability and workforce adequacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- manufacturing
- growth
- Ficci
- production
- GST
- costs
- investment
- expansion
- exports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Sets Ambitious Pulses Production Goals by 2030
Samsung India's Festive Surge: Navigating Through GST Reforms
Samsung India's Festive Surge: GST Reforms Fuel Appliance Sales Boom
Innovative Goat Milk Soap Production Empowers Andaman Tribes
India and Australia Boost Defense Ties with Joint Production Talks