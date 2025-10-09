India's Manufacturing Boom: A Glimpse into 2026 Growth Trends

India's manufacturing sector is witnessing significant growth with 87% of manufacturers reporting stable or higher production levels for the September quarter, according to a Ficci survey.

Optimism in domestic demand is strong, with 83% of respondents expecting increased orders following GST rate cuts. However, production costs remain high due to escalating raw material and labor expenses.

A positive investment outlook remains, despite operational and geopolitical challenges, as manufacturers plan expansions amid sufficient funding availability and workforce adequacy.

