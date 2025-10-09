Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Exports

China announced new export controls on rare earth elements, adding holmium, erbium, thulium, europium, and ytterbium to its list. Exporters must now apply for licenses. Additional rare earth processing equipment has also been added to the control list, further tightening regulations around these critical materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:01 IST
China is set to further consolidate its control over the export of critical materials, announcing on Thursday the inclusion of several rare earth elements to its export control list.

The Ministry of Commerce identified the elements holmium, erbium, thulium, europium, and ytterbium as new additions, alongside related materials. This move is accompanied by the addition of rare earth processing equipment to the list, intensifying regulatory measures.

Companies aiming to export these items will now need to apply for licenses, illustrating an increased level of scrutiny and tighter regulation on China's crucial resources.

