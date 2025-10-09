China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Exports

China is set to further consolidate its control over the export of critical materials, announcing on Thursday the inclusion of several rare earth elements to its export control list.

The Ministry of Commerce identified the elements holmium, erbium, thulium, europium, and ytterbium as new additions, alongside related materials. This move is accompanied by the addition of rare earth processing equipment to the list, intensifying regulatory measures.

Companies aiming to export these items will now need to apply for licenses, illustrating an increased level of scrutiny and tighter regulation on China's crucial resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)