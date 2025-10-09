Left Menu

India's Automotive Ambitions and Green Pathways

India is constructing 25 greenfield expressways, spanning 10,000 km, with a focus on reducing logistics costs and boosting competitiveness. The government aims to monetize road projects for significant revenue. Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the automotive industry's growth, challenges in fuel imports, and a shift to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:18 IST
The government has embarked on an ambitious project to build 25 greenfield expressways, stretching across 10,000 kilometers nationwide, at an estimated cost of Rs 6 lakh crore, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During the PHDCCI's 120th Annual Session, Gadkari highlighted that 75-80% of the Zojila Tunnel, crucial for connecting Ladakh region to the rest of the country all year round, is complete. He mentioned that monetization of road projects could yield Rs 15 lakh crore for the highway ministry. These infrastructure developments have already led to a reduction in logistics costs from 16% to 10%, with hopes to bring it down further to 9% by December.

Addressing India's automobile sector, Gadkari expressed a goal to make it the largest globally within five years, noting its current size as Rs 22 lakh crore. The industry not only creates employment for 4 lakh youths but is a significant GST contributor. However, heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports, costing Rs 22 lakh crore annually, poses economic and environmental challenges. Gadkari advocates for clean energy adoption and increased agricultural output to fuel GDP growth, highlighting the urgent need to tackle Delhi's air pollution.

