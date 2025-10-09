Left Menu

Germany's Auto Industry in Peril: EU's 2035 CO2 Ban Fuels Debate

Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to meet German automakers amid EU's proposals to end CO2-emitting car sales by 2035. The government, facing coalition pressures, seeks dialogue and technological flexibility before aligning policies. The SPD supports climate goals but demands adaptable regulations, while automakers urge extended deadlines and diverse technology options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:18 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to engage with top executives from Germany's automotive sector amid ongoing debates over the European Union's 2035 carbon dioxide emission goals. Diverging opinions within the government coalition have led to postponed final assessments, reflecting internal political tensions.

The government is keen on first consulting with the automobile industry to gauge their needs. Upcoming discussions aim to find a balance between the EU's objectives and practical measures, while awaiting the European Commission's end-of-year review.

Germany's SPD underscores the importance of maintaining technological freedom to achieve climate goals. The automotive industry, confronted with global competition, appeals to extend compliance timelines and accept varied technological approaches to achieving emission targets.

