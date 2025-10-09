India's Green Expressways: Transforming Infrastructure and Economy

The Indian government is ambitiously transforming the country's transportation infrastructure with the construction of 25 state-of-the-art greenfield expressways, covering a distance of 10,000 kilometers, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This monumental project comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 6 lakh crore.

During the Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Gadkari revealed exciting progress on the Zojila Tunnel, a strategic project aimed at connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of India. He also emphasized that these infrastructure upgrades are pivotal in reducing logistics costs, which have decreased from 16% to 10%.

Gadkari further highlighted the robust growth of India's automobile sector, noting it as a significant contributor to the economy. The sector, now valued at Rs 22 lakh crore, employs 4 lakh people and greatly enhances the nation's competitiveness. As the minister focuses on reducing fossil fuel dependency, he pointed to advancements in ethanol production as advantageous for both economic growth and environmental sustainability.