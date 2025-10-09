Akasa Air Co-Founder Neelu Khatri Steps Down to Explore New Horizons

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President -International at Akasa Air, has stepped down from her role to pursue new professional opportunities. The airline confirmed her departure on Thursday.

Khatri, who has been an integral part of Akasa Air since its launch on August 7, 2022, played a key role in leading the airline’s international operations, helping position the young carrier in competitive overseas markets.

Although she has not disclosed details about her next move, Akasa Air assured that its operational and expansion plans remain firmly on course. The airline currently commands a 5.4% market share and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft, connecting travelers across both domestic and international destinations.