Left Menu

Akasa Air Co-Founder Neelu Khatri Steps Down to Explore New Horizons

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:08 IST
Akasa Air Co-Founder Neelu Khatri Steps Down to Explore New Horizons
  • Country:
  • India

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President -International at Akasa Air, has stepped down from her role to pursue new professional opportunities. The airline confirmed her departure on Thursday.

Khatri, who has been an integral part of Akasa Air since its launch on August 7, 2022, played a key role in leading the airline’s international operations, helping position the young carrier in competitive overseas markets.

Although she has not disclosed details about her next move, Akasa Air assured that its operational and expansion plans remain firmly on course. The airline currently commands a 5.4% market share and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft, connecting travelers across both domestic and international destinations.

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime in Bihar

Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime i...

 India
2
Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary Twist

Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary ...

 India
3
High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

 India
4
Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025