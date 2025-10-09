Left Menu

Cross-Border Payment Targets for 2027 in Jeopardy: FSB Report

The G20's Financial Stability Board has revealed that the 2027 target for faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border payments is unlikely to be met. Despite some improvements, international payment costs remain high. The G20 must decide on extending or revising the current goals.

The G20's Financial Stability Board has announced that the ambitious 2027 target to streamline international cross-border payments is facing significant challenges. The objectives, established in 2021, aimed to cut the cost of retail payments to less than 1% and ensure 75% of payments are cleared within an hour.

Despite completing much of the initial groundwork, a progress report warns that these goals are unlikely to be achieved on time, owing to the vast number of countries involved and existing infrastructure roadblocks. Deputy Secretary General Martin Moloney highlighted these issues and called for a thorough debate among G20 leaders.

The report reveals that although there has been some improvement in payment speeds, costs remain high, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. As alternatives like cryptocurrencies emerge, their impact on solving payment hurdles remains uncertain, adding complexity to future global payment strategies.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

