India and UK Reposition Joint Economic and Trade Committee

India and the UK have signed the terms to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), aimed at strengthening their strategic bilateral framework. This reset is expected to drive the implementation of a comprehensive trade agreement and enhance bilateral trade significantly, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
In a significant development, India and the UK have moved to reposition their Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) by signing new terms of reference. This move is designed to strengthen the bilateral framework for strategic engagement between the two nations.
According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, this institutional reset is a crucial step towards driving the implementation of the comprehensive economic trade agreement between India and the UK.
The upgraded committee also aligns with the aim of significantly boosting bilateral trade, marking a new phase of economic cooperation and joint ambition.
