South Africa’s Ocean Economy Emerging as ‘Blue Gold’ for Growth and Jobs

South Africa’s vast ocean resources are fast becoming a cornerstone of the nation’s economic transformation, with over R4 billion in investments attracted over the past decade. The country’s Ocean Economy—encompassing fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, marine transport, and conservation—has demonstrated the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs while contributing significantly to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a statement on Thursday, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George underscored the importance of the oceans as a vital national asset, describing them as “South Africa’s blue gold.”

“Our oceans are a national treasure. If we use them wisely, they will feed families, power industries, and provide work for generations. If we waste them, we waste our future,” the Minister said.

A Decade of Growth Under Operation Phakisa

The foundation for this progress was laid in 2014 with the launch of Operation Phakisa: Unlocking the Ocean Economy, a government initiative aimed at accelerating the sustainable use of marine resources. The programme brought together public and private sector partners to identify high-impact investment opportunities along South Africa’s 3,000-kilometre coastline.

Since its inception, Operation Phakisa has catalysed activity in aquaculture, boatbuilding, marine transport, and coastal tourism, while strengthening policy frameworks for marine conservation and spatial planning. According to the Oceans Economy Master Plan, the sector could contribute R166 billion to the national GDP and create more than 600,000 jobs by 2035, provided that sustainable management practices continue to guide development.

Aquaculture and Fisheries Drive Employment

Among the ocean economy’s most vibrant sectors is aquaculture, which now represents the largest source of employment and investment within marine industries. South Africa’s aquaculture operations—ranging from abalone and mussel farms to tilapia and trout production—are providing steady income for coastal communities and supporting exports to Asia and Europe.

In parallel, the Fishing for Freedom campaign has accelerated the revitalisation of small harbours across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. These upgraded facilities are improving access for small-scale fishers, promoting local boatbuilding enterprises, and stimulating tourism-related businesses.

Dr George noted that these developments are creating “new waves of opportunity” in historically disadvantaged areas. “Our aquaculture facilities, our harbours, and our Marine Protected Areas are all proof that the ocean is not only heritage—it is also industry, tourism, and growth,” he said.

Marine Conservation and Sustainable Use

Sustainability remains central to the department’s approach. Through an expanding network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), the government is safeguarding biodiversity while supporting eco-tourism ventures such as whale watching, diving, and coastal recreation.

Furthermore, the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) framework has been instrumental in coordinating ocean-based activities—from shipping routes to renewable energy development—while protecting sensitive ecosystems. “Marine Spatial Planning is balancing economic activity with ecological care by zoning ocean use for maximum benefit,” George explained.

Inland Fisheries and Rural Livelihoods

Recognizing that the benefits of the blue economy should extend beyond coastal provinces, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is also advancing an Inland Fisheries Policy to improve food security and promote small-scale enterprises in rural areas. The policy aims to support community-based fish farming and enhance access to freshwater resources for local economic development.

Innovation, Inclusion, and Good Governance

Dr George emphasized that achieving the ocean economy’s full potential depends on strong governance, technological innovation, and community participation. Initiatives are underway to improve data collection, marine research, and environmental monitoring, while partnerships with universities and international agencies are helping South Africa adopt global best practices in ocean management.

“With the right management, our oceans are South Africa’s blue gold,” the Minister said. “They are a renewable source of jobs, revenue, and resilience. We are committed to unlocking this wealth for the benefit of all South Africans.”

A Sustainable Future for South Africa’s Coastline

As South Africa positions itself as a leader in the blue economy, the focus remains on balancing growth with sustainability. By promoting conservation-based industries, empowering coastal communities, and investing in innovation, the country is charting a course toward a resilient, inclusive maritime economy.

The oceans, once viewed primarily as natural heritage, are now recognised as engines of national prosperity—capable of sustaining livelihoods, protecting biodiversity, and driving economic recovery for generations to come.