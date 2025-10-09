Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate groundbreaking developments in Odisha, including a wholesale fish market in Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park in Hirakud, via video conference on October 11. Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana during the event.
In a significant move aimed at boosting the aquatic sector in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park in Hirakud through a video conference on October 11.
The Prime Minister is set to deliver a national address from New Delhi on the same day, where he will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new initiative targeting agricultural development.
According to an official release, comprehensive preparations for state-level programs marking the occasion are currently underway, promising a pivotal step forward in the regional economy.
