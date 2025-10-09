Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

In a significant move aimed at boosting the aquatic sector in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park in Hirakud through a video conference on October 11.

The Prime Minister is set to deliver a national address from New Delhi on the same day, where he will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new initiative targeting agricultural development.

According to an official release, comprehensive preparations for state-level programs marking the occasion are currently underway, promising a pivotal step forward in the regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)