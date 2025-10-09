Amit Badlani: Pioneering Sustainability in Industry

Amit Badlani, the Managing Director of Vihaan Clean & Green Tech, has been commended by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for his exceptional efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable industry development. His work marks a 17-year journey dedicated to creating greener industrial ecosystems.

Under Badlani's guidance, Vihaan Clean & Green Tech, part of HyFun Foods, has pioneered state-of-the-art Common Effluent Treatment Plants and Zero Liquid Discharge systems, establishing new standards in environmental stewardship. The recognition also highlights Vihaan's ongoing community initiatives including afforestation, sustainable infrastructure, and clean technology programs.

In his acceptance, Badlani stated, "This honor belongs to every contributor who envisions industries that coexist peacefully with nature. At Vihaan, sustainability is a practice, not merely a goal." The ceremony, attended by prominent government and industry figures, reaffirmed Badlani's role in aligning with India's Vision 2070 for Net-Zero Emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)