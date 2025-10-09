India-UK Partnership: A Launchpad for Economic Growth and Global Peace

India is set to rise as the third largest global economy by 2028, and the United Kingdom is strategically positioned to be a crucial partner in this ascent, asserted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press briefing.

Starmer communicated his belief in the US President's Israel-Hamas peace initiative, describing it as a beacon of hope for hostages and the global community.

The India-UK trade agreement is heralded as a foundation to enhance British influence in sectors like technology and renewable energy, with continued efforts to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)