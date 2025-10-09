Left Menu

India-UK Partnership: A Launchpad for Economic Growth and Global Peace

India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sees the India-UK partnership as key to economic growth. He expressed optimism over the US's Israel-Hamas peace plan. Discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:21 IST
  • India

India is set to rise as the third largest global economy by 2028, and the United Kingdom is strategically positioned to be a crucial partner in this ascent, asserted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press briefing.

Starmer communicated his belief in the US President's Israel-Hamas peace initiative, describing it as a beacon of hope for hostages and the global community.

The India-UK trade agreement is heralded as a foundation to enhance British influence in sectors like technology and renewable energy, with continued efforts to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

