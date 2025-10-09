Left Menu

Pioneering Cybersecure Tracks: Highlights from the 2025 UITP India Urban Rail Conference

The UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025, organized by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, highlighted cybersecurity in urban rail. It saw participation from over 200 industry experts discussing cyber resilience, secure urban mobility, and modernizing metro rail systems, fostering international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:44 IST
Pioneering Cybersecure Tracks: Highlights from the 2025 UITP India Urban Rail Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spearheaded the 2025 UITP India Urban Rail Conference on Thursday. The biennial flagship event convened industry experts and metro officials to address pressing issues of cybersecurity in the urban rail sector.

Held in New Delhi, the conference underscored the importance of strengthening cyber resilience and constructing secure urban mobility systems. The keynote address was delivered by Gulshan Rai, former national cyber security coordinator.

The conference, attended by over 200 international representatives, explored topics such as modernizing metro rail and innovations shaping future urban rail systems. It emphasized the DMRC's commitment to fostering collaboration and technological advancement in metro rail operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

 Global
2
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
3
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
4
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025