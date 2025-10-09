Pioneering Cybersecure Tracks: Highlights from the 2025 UITP India Urban Rail Conference
The UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025, organized by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, highlighted cybersecurity in urban rail. It saw participation from over 200 industry experts discussing cyber resilience, secure urban mobility, and modernizing metro rail systems, fostering international collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spearheaded the 2025 UITP India Urban Rail Conference on Thursday. The biennial flagship event convened industry experts and metro officials to address pressing issues of cybersecurity in the urban rail sector.
Held in New Delhi, the conference underscored the importance of strengthening cyber resilience and constructing secure urban mobility systems. The keynote address was delivered by Gulshan Rai, former national cyber security coordinator.
The conference, attended by over 200 international representatives, explored topics such as modernizing metro rail and innovations shaping future urban rail systems. It emphasized the DMRC's commitment to fostering collaboration and technological advancement in metro rail operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)