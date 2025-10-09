Left Menu

Vande Bharat Trains Off Track: Technical Oversight Causes Major Delays

Two Vande Bharat superfast trains scheduled between Sabarmati and Gurgaon were unable to run due to technical incompatibility with the route's overhead equipment. The trains were diverted, causing significant delays. Officials have been criticized for planning oversights but have not commented on potential actions or accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:24 IST
Vande Bharat Trains Off Track: Technical Oversight Causes Major Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat Superfast trains, designed to swiftly connect Sabarmati and Gurgaon, encountered an unexpected setback on October 5 and 6, failing to operate as scheduled. The trains, operated by the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railways, could not run the intended routes due to technical incompatibility with the height of the overhead equipment.

Officials revealed that the existing trainsets were equipped with pantographs suitable for 5-metre wires, while the route featured 7.3-metre high overhead lines. This misalignment necessitated unexpected diversions, extending travel times from 14 hours and 55 minutes to as much as 28 hours, prompting criticism over planning lapses.

Despite media reports highlighting the chaos and inconvenience faced by passengers, Ved Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager, remained silent on whether any remedial actions would be initiated against the accountable departments for this oversight. The incident underscores an urgent need for improved coordination and planning within railway operations.

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025