Vande Bharat Trains Off Track: Technical Oversight Causes Major Delays

The Vande Bharat Superfast trains, designed to swiftly connect Sabarmati and Gurgaon, encountered an unexpected setback on October 5 and 6, failing to operate as scheduled. The trains, operated by the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railways, could not run the intended routes due to technical incompatibility with the height of the overhead equipment.

Officials revealed that the existing trainsets were equipped with pantographs suitable for 5-metre wires, while the route featured 7.3-metre high overhead lines. This misalignment necessitated unexpected diversions, extending travel times from 14 hours and 55 minutes to as much as 28 hours, prompting criticism over planning lapses.

Despite media reports highlighting the chaos and inconvenience faced by passengers, Ved Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager, remained silent on whether any remedial actions would be initiated against the accountable departments for this oversight. The incident underscores an urgent need for improved coordination and planning within railway operations.