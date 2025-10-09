Turkish Airlines Considers Major Aircraft Order Shift Amid Engine Supplier Dispute

Turkish Airlines is contemplating a major shift from a substantial order with Boeing to Airbus, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions with engine supplier CFM. This move comes after a tentative order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets was announced, highlighting the stakes involved.

Chairman Ahmet Bolat expressed concerns over the economic terms offered by CFM, which could potentially lead to a switch to Airbus where alternative engine suppliers provide more flexibility.

Additionally, amidst industry-wide engine supply disruptions, Turkish Airlines is also weighing an order for Boeing's delayed 777X jets. The decision underscores the airline's strategic focus on long-term fleet optimization and risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)