Turkish Airlines Considers Major Aircraft Order Shift Amid Engine Supplier Dispute

Turkish Airlines may switch a significant order from Boeing to Airbus due to stalled talks with engine supplier CFM. Disagreements on cost terms are at the center of the issue. Meanwhile, the airline is considering an order of the delayed Boeing 777X for future routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkish Airlines is contemplating a major shift from a substantial order with Boeing to Airbus, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions with engine supplier CFM. This move comes after a tentative order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets was announced, highlighting the stakes involved.

Chairman Ahmet Bolat expressed concerns over the economic terms offered by CFM, which could potentially lead to a switch to Airbus where alternative engine suppliers provide more flexibility.

Additionally, amidst industry-wide engine supply disruptions, Turkish Airlines is also weighing an order for Boeing's delayed 777X jets. The decision underscores the airline's strategic focus on long-term fleet optimization and risk management.

