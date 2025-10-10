U.S. Stock Market Consolidates Amidst Earnings Season and AI Bubble Concerns
The U.S. stock market dips as investors prepare for the third-quarter earnings season amidst a lack of economic data, and concerns about a potential AI-driven bubble. Despite these challenges, anticipated earnings growth and strategic moves by major banks hint at economic resilience.
The U.S. stock market experienced a decline Thursday, with major indices retreating as investors consolidated ahead of the upcoming third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated from record highs, while the Dow faced a notable decline amidst worries regarding economic data scarcity.
As the earnings cycle approaches, uncertainties linger regarding earnings growth consistency and limited data from Washington. This pause follows a market rally driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, raising concerns of an imminent correction or bubble.
Prominent banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs will soon disclose their earnings, potentially buffering market sentiment. Meanwhile, industry players, including Delta Air Lines and Costco, reported positive earnings, boosting specific indices in an otherwise cautious market atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
