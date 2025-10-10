U.S. Seeks Fair Play: Ban Proposed on Chinese Flights Over Russia

The Trump administration, on Thursday, introduced a proposal to prohibit Chinese airlines from utilizing Russian airspace for flights to and from the United States. This decision, officials say, is designed to address unfair advantages that Chinese airlines have enjoyed, leading to competitive disparities.

U.S. airlines have raised concerns over Chinese carriers gaining preferential benefits from reduced flying times and fuel costs. The U.S. Transportation Department echoed these sentiments, highlighting the imbalance as a significant competitive factor prompting the proposed order, which seeks to create a more equitable situation for U.S. and Chinese air carriers.

The proposal comes amid broader tensions between the U.S. and China over various economic issues. It remains to be seen how this will impact negotiations, including Boeing's talks to sell up to 500 jets to China, amid the growing complexities of the aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)