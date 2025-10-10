US Sanctions Stranglehold: Targeting Iran's Energy Export Machine

The United States has ramped up its economic pressure on Iran, imposing sanctions on more than 50 entities and individuals, including two Indian nationals, for allegedly facilitating the sale of Iranian energy. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced these measures on Thursday, targeting what it calls critical pieces of Tehran's 'energy export machine.'

The sanctions are an effort to diminish Iran's petroleum and petrochemical exports, a significant revenue stream for the regime. According to the Treasury, these sanctions block critical financial support Iran allegedly uses to fund terrorist organizations posing threats to the United States. Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, emphasized that the move is designed to disrupt Iran's cash flow.

Among the sanctioned are Varun Pula, owner of Bertha Shipping Inc., and Soniya Shrestha, owner of Vega Star Ship Management Private Limited, both of whose companies have facilitated the transport of Iranian LPG. The Treasury highlighted that all related assets in the United States must be blocked and reported, further tightening the economic grip on Iran.

